Carnival Plans Light Up Fiesta Celebration this August

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fresh plans are coming together to offer more locations for festivities during Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

In addition to the traditional events, including El Desfile Historico, the Fiesta Parade, there will be a new carnival.

It is going to be taking place at the Boys & Girls club in downtown Santa Barbara on Canon Perdido Street.

Details are being announced in collaboration with the club and Old Spanish Days, which takes place July 30 through August 3.

The event has gone though some slight changes this year with the traditional Old Spanish Days Fiesta Rodeo and Stock Horse Show relocating from the Earl Warren Showgrounds to the Santa Ynez Equestrian Center.

The Showgrounds will be holding a rodeo event and carnival on its property during the Fiesta weekend, but it is not in partnership with Old Spanish Days.

The Fiesta weekend is one of the most anticipated and celebrated times of the year in Santa Barbara. The cultural history of Santa Barbara is displayed in dance, music and showcased events.

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the city.

