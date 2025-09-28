Skip to Content
Events

Artwalk fills the streets of Ventura

Artwalk fills the streets of Ventura with creativity all weekend
By
New
Published 12:54 am

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Ventura Artwalk is a celebration of all kinds of art.

The event is taking place at galleries, studios and pop ups downtown and along Ventura Westide.

The art also fills the Mission Historical Park where bands performed.

Thanks to countless volunteers Artwalk is free.

People can take self guided tours and enjoy walking on Main St.

That is the street the Ventura City Council recently voted to keep closed to cars and open to pedestrians.

The artwalk

Artwalk Ventura continues on Sunday from 11a.m. to 4p.m.

For more information visit https://artwalkventura.org

Article Topic Follows: Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content