Artwalk fills the streets of Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Ventura Artwalk is a celebration of all kinds of art.

The event is taking place at galleries, studios and pop ups downtown and along Ventura Westide.

The art also fills the Mission Historical Park where bands performed.

Thanks to countless volunteers Artwalk is free.

People can take self guided tours and enjoy walking on Main St.

That is the street the Ventura City Council recently voted to keep closed to cars and open to pedestrians.

Artwalk Ventura continues on Sunday from 11a.m. to 4p.m.

For more information visit https://artwalkventura.org