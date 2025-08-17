Sun shines on final day of Wings Over Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Skydivers enjoyed sunny skies on the final day of Wings over Camarillo.

On Saturday they performed on a cloudy afternoon, but Sunday turned out to be picture perfect.

The skydivers opened the noon show in a patriotic way.

They landed on their marks near crowds before pilots performed.

Members of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots impressed the crowd.

Announcers said the female pilots hope to inspire more young people to fly, especially girls.

Chloe Maskell watched with her family and friends.

"I really like it and I like watching a lot of airplanes," said Maskell.

Her mom reminded her to say "girl power."

Boy Scouts volunteering for the show enjoyed it, too.

"It is really fun to see all the airplanes doing things that they are not normally supposed to do and showing off their skills in the air and it is really fun to volunteer here because you get to see a lot of really interesting people and you get to ask them about their experiences," said Brandon Cho of Camarillo Troop 225.

Wings Over Camarillo celebrated its 44th show over the weekend.

It is presented by the nonprofit Camarillo Wings Association.

The annual show recognized the wildfire community responders who risked their lives fighting some of California's toughest wildfires this year.

Thanks to nice weather, the Ventura County Aviation Unit demonstrated their firefighting water dropping skills.

They made a couple of drops along the runway.

For more information visit https://wingsovercamarillo.com