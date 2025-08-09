Surf ‘N’ Suds fills Carpinteria State Park with fun

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -Surfers, beer lovers and their friends enjoyed Surf 'N' Suds in Carpinteria.

In addition to live music, people had a chance to sample beer made by local breweries.

Local surf shops and board makers also took part.

I love that is was all about local vendors like it was honestly great," said Yadura Kazcabi of Santa Barbara, "I would honestly say Rincon was one of my favorites."

People attending the event also played or watched a giant version of beer pong by the concert stage.

A surfboard ride similar to an mechanical bull gave people a chance to feel like a surfer.

The one day Surf 'N' Suds took place in Carpinteria State Park by the beach.