Ventura County Fair judges get to taste baked goods

Judges get to choose which baked goods win blue ribbons
today at 8:23 pm
VENTURA, Calif.-Amateur bakers brought in their best cakes, cookies and breads to be judged on Monday, just days before the fair opens..

Volunteers are on hand to give people with a lot of baked goods rides in golf carts to drop them off.

Everyone gets a participation ribbon.

Volunteer judges with great taste buds get to decide which ones win blue ribbons. 

"It's exciting, you get to taste different items, like today, they brought in this sourdough wheat bread, oh it was to die for, it was so moist and if you put butter on it, it would melt," said volunteer judge Robin Ingram.

Workers are also busy putting the finishing touches on all the rides, so they will be ready for opening day.

The Ventura County Fair, known for its ocean air, opens Wednesday and noon and runs through August 10th.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

