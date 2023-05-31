Final preparations underway for Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- With the start of the 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade now less than a day away, final preparations are taking place today at the Elks Unocal Event Center.

Starting at sunrise Wednesday morning, dozens of Elks volunteers, vendors, workers and others involved with the rodeo have been setting up, getting the facility ready for the thousands of visitors that will arrive on Thursday for the start of the four-day event.

"This year things have been working really smooth," said arena and grounds manager Joey Silva. "Everything has been clicking and coming together right, so I'm really happy with all the results."

Unlike recent overcast weather, Wednesday brought cool, blue sunny skies over Santa Maria, providing a significant break from recent conditions.

"Things are looking pretty good," said Silva. "The ground has taken moisture. We've had overcast for the last two weeks, which has actually helped me get enough moisture in the ground to keep it good."

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will be held June 1-4 at the Elks Unocal Event Center, located just off of Santa Maria Way on the east side of Highway 101.

For more information about the rodeo, or to purchase tickets, visit elksrec.com.

For more from Dave, follow him on Twitter below: