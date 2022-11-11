With cool to mild weather, layer up for outdoor events over Veterans Day weekend

Santa Maria, Calif. - Veterans Day will be mild with a chilly start to the day! Most highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be breezy offshore winds.

If you are out celebrating Veterans Day, do wear layers. There are several events in Santa Maria. Attorney Michael Clayton's annual BBQ for military families starts at 10:30 am at the Veterans Memorial Building. Temperatures will be just over 60 degrees and only increase to the mid 60s around lunch. For more information, you can contact his office at 805-928-5353. You can also participate in Letters to Veterans at the library from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Temperatures will still be in the mid 60s at that point.

For an evening outing, Nature Nights at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden promises to be very festive! It will be filled with holiday lights and art. The exhibit opens on Veterans Day and closes in early January. Wear a sweater and maybe jacket, too! Temperatures will be in the mid 50s at 5:00 pm, and fall to the upper 40s by 8:00 pm.