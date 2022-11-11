Veterans are remembered at the Santa Barbara Cemetery with a special ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Veterans, their families and the community are remembering those who served, with special ceremonies on the Central Coast.



The Santa Barbara Cemetery traditionally has an event on November 11 at 11 a.m. with a full program.



It is presented by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649.Veterans

Veterans of all branches are honored with a special recognition and the playing of the theme song for each branch.



Live performances from choirs, singers and two trumpets playing Taps fill out the event.



American flags line the cemetery and are also at the gravesites of veterans.



Saturday in Santa Ynez there will be a Veterans parade at 11 a.m. downtown. It will feature dignitaries including Sheriff Bill Brown, live music and a patriotic processional.



It will be followed by festivities, food and music at the Maverick.



For more information go to : Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.