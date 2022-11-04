A split-weather weekend brings a nice Saturday and a cooler Sunday

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Temperatures are chilly each morning from Friday through Sunday. Many lows will be in the 30s to 40s. You will want to wear layers. You may even need to defrost your windshield.

High temperatures on both Friday and Saturday will warm slightly each day. Saturday will be the nicest day of the week with many cities reaching the low to mid 70s. Don't forget to set your clocks back for Daylight Saving Time!

However, temperatures will turn back to the 60s Sunday with an approaching system from the Pacific Northwest. Cloud cover will increase and there is even a slight chance of a couple showers.

For ZooLights at the Santa Barbara Zoo, this means you will want to bundle up! Each evening will cool off very quickly. Evenings will rapidly decrease from the 60s to the 50s between 4:30 and 8:30 pm. If you miss it this weekend, you'll have many more chances to go with the nightly event being held until January. Around 50,000 bulbs adorn several holiday scenes in its inaugural year at the zoo.