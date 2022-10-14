Bring your fall sweater to outdoor events on the coast this weekend

Pull out your layers because it's looking like a true fall weekend! Temperatures may even be slightly below average, especially in coastal areas. Saturday and Sunday will be just a tad cooler than Friday.

To get into the Halloween spirit, there are several events up and down the coast, including Ghosts Along the Coast at Elings Park in Santa Barbara! Guided ghost walking tours will be held Friday and Sunday night. You can expect ghost stories to chill your spine, and even featuring some local Santa Barbara historical characters. Wear a light sweater, as temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s during the evening.

If you go out Saturday night on the South Coast, pack an umbrella for our 20 percent chance of rain. If you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter indoors or in a hard-topped car.

For an annual local favorite, visit the Pismo Beach Clam Festival from Friday to Sunday! Bring your layers or an extra beach blanket as the marine layer will keep temperatures mild and will delay the sun. Highs will only reach the mid 60s each day, and there will be a light afternoon breeze. You can also warm up with local wine and clam chowder!