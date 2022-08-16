Day of Hope cancer fundraiser set for Wednesday in Santa Maria Valley, surrounding communities

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The 9th Annual Day of Hope is all set to take place tomorrow throughout the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities.

The yearly event is a major fundraiser directly benefiting patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Starting at 7 a.m., hundreds of volunteers will be located throughout the region at nearly three dozen street corners, intersections, parking lots, schools, churches and other highly visible locations.

Participating teams members will once again be selling special edition $1 Santa Maria Times.

Most of the newspaper locations are in Santa Maria and Orcutt, with one each in Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and Guadalupe.

Over the past eight years, the Day of Hope has raised more than $1.5 million, with all of the proceeds benefiting local cancer patients.

Donations received during the Day of Hope financially support a myriad of support services, programs and technology at Mission Hope.

In addition to the newspaper sales during the morning, a car parade is scheduled as well. Beginning at 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, dozens of cars will travel through the city before finishing at Mission Hope.

For more information about the Day of Hope, or to make a donation, click here.