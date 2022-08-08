Skip to Content
Events
By
Published 11:57 am

The party’s over, but the Fiesta cleaning in Santa Barbara will take days 

An aggressive power washing schedule is underway following Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
An aggressive power washing schedule is underway following Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There was no shortage of people at every venue involved in the 2022 Old Spanish Days celebration in Santa Barbara.  The 98th annual event is over, but the cleaning continues for days, if not weeks.


The crowd estimates at some of the sites including the Courthouse Sunken Gardens, the mercados and the State Street promenade were in the thousands.

Cleaning took place nightly, but it will take a much bigger effort and hours of crew time to get the area tidy once again.This comes at a time when the City of Santa Barbara is making a funded deep-cleaning commitment on a regular basis,  not occasionally.

Crews were out at 6 a.m. with blowers, power washers and street sweepers starting the process in the core area of downtown where thousands of people traversed back and forth.

The Big Green Cleaning Company was working Sunday in De la Guerra Plaza under the direction of Old Spanish Days after the mercado booths and stage were removed. The crew power washed the streets and sidewalks and also collected the runoff to keep it from going into the storm drain.

They completed the project in time to return the plaza back to the city for the start of the week.

Among those helping to break down the booths, and store them until next year, were football players from Santa Barbara High School. They also received community work credits.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12

(More video, photos and details will be added here later today)

Article Topic Follows: Events
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content