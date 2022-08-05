A warm, but less humid, weekend on tap for Fiesta and fairs

Temperatures will barely budge from day to day this weekend, though the South Coast may warm up a tad warmer. Monsoon activity is expected is pushing further to the east, and we will dry out with southwesterly flow.

Friday is an ideal parade day for Fiesta in Santa Barbara! Temperatures in the early afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be partly cloudy and may feel muggy. You'll want to dress cool and still bring a sun hat! Because of parklets on State Street, the parade will run down Cabrillo Blvd. from Castillo St. to Calle Puerto Vallarta. The parade, called El Desfile Historico, starts at noon. You'll want to plan ahead for parking and use of the trolly shuttle system. Learn more about Old Spanish days at the event website.

Feeling like going to a county fair with ocean air? You're in luck with the Ventura County Fair returning from a hiatus during the pandemic. Conditions will be very pleasant all weekend long with highs in the 70s. The morning marine layer will fill in better, but clear out quickly to sunnier skies. You can find all your fair info here.