La Misa De Presidente celebrates the strong Fiesta ties with Santa Barbara’s Old Mission

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Old Mission takes on a distinctive and colorful look this week during Old Spanish Days, but the altar setting for a special mass has a unique place in this year's event



La Misa de Santa Barbara brought about 200 people into the mission for a 10 a.m. mass.

Many were in their Fiesta attire.

For the first time a mariachi band played during he service.



Father Larry Gosselin was especially moved by this year's there when talked about family connections.

He also just visited the midwest where he brought back a handmade broom as a gift to La Presidente Maria Cabrera and her husband Francisco.

He said never move into a new house without a new broom.

Father Gosselin said this Fiesta was a new home for the Cabrera's and he said that meant they needed a new broom which he presented where they sat in the front row.