Mercados open for 98th Old Spanish Days in two locations



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the return of Old Spanish Days comes two specially designed mercados for the event. Both opened this morning.

One is in De la Guerra Plaza downtown by City Hall and the other is in MacKenzie Park on State and Las Positas.

For four days they will have a variety of authentic food, dancing, bands and, in the case of the northside mercado, a carnival and a designated drinking area.

The downtown mercado has access to the Casa Cantina across the street where beer and wine will be served as a fundraiser for the Trust for Historic Preservation.

Many local business and residents have returned to the booths as part of their community outreach for Fiesta and to help organizations in need of funds, especially coming out of COVID.



Thousands of people are expected.

There will also be many vendors selling Fiesta related clothing and collectables.

Each mercado will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily August 3-6.

There is no admission.