Santa Barbara County Fair ready to welcome community back for first full fair since 2019

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Just one day left until the Santa Barbara County Fair opens its gates to the public and holds its first full in-person fair since 2019.

After COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 fair, and forced the 2021 version in a greatly scaled-down modified format, this year's edition will essentially be held in the same format as it has traditionally been in the past.

On Tuesday, final preparations are underway, with more than 100 crew members, as well as many other vendors, exhibitors, and other workers putting the final touches on the facility.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 13-17.

Hours are from 3 p.m to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Adult tickets (ages 12-61) cost $15, while kids (6-11) and seniors (62+) are $12. A one-day unlimited ride carnival wristband is $40.

On Thursday and Friday, all admission before 5 p.m. is $5.

For more information or to purchase online tickets, visit www.SantaMariaFairpark.com