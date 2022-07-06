Summer Concert Series set to kick off with 80s tribute band

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back the free Summer Concerts in the Park series.

Friends and family are welcome to pack a picnic and bring blankets to set up a comfortable spot on the Great Meadow at Chase Palm Park.

Pets and alcohol are prohibited.

The Molly Ringwald Project, an 80s tribute band, will be premiering Thursday.

Other bands including Blue Breeze Band, Captain Cardiac & The Coronaries, and Pepe Marquez Band are scheduled to perform later in the month.

For more details about the musical lineup visit sbparksandrec.santabarbaraca.gov.