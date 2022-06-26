Sunday Drag Brunch Show follows historic Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade

SOLVANG, Calif. - Solvang held its first ever pride parade Saturday, but the celebration of pride continued with a Sunday drag brunch show at Corque Crafthouse.

Entertainers from the Los Angeles area visited Solvang to put on a drag show for the small town.

Members of the LGBTQIA community say that this was a huge win for Solvang.

One long time Solvang resident expressed, “I never thought this would happen in Solvang. And I'm so proud to have this event being held here.”

Drag represents love and open mindedness to many LGBTQIA allies.

For some of the performers, drag holds a deeper meaning.

Golzar Meamar, Founder, SYV Pride

Drag queen Charlotte Goodenough shared, “I grew up in small town America, so I didn't really have opportunities to really express myself in ways that I wanted to… When you discover drag there's no rules; there's no limits.”

The Master of Ceremonies for the day, Monistat, said “Drag is about being an individual. It's an act of activism. I think it's punk rock.”

The Drag Queens danced and lip synched to several iconic songs by artists including Adele and Katy Perry.

But the crowd favorite was Monistat’s Selena Quintanilla tribute.

“Being from California, we want to celebrate our heritage… and the different heritages like Mexican-American, Asian, American. And I wanted to bring tribute to one of my favorite artists of all time,” says Monistat.

For more information about pride festivities in the Santa Ynez Valley you can visit svfpride.com