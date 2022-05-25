“Dine-Out” for Solstice fundraiser returns to Pascucci’s

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Pascucci restaurant on State Street in Santa Barbara looked like it was hosting a costume party on Wednesday night, but it was actually a Summer Solstice Parade and Festival Fundraiser.

Pascucci owner Laura Knight invited costumed Solstice volunteers to help serve food and drinks in return to donations that will help cover the creativity that goes into the popular celebration.

They hope people will mark their calendars for the parade at noon, June 24, and the weekend festival in Alameda Park.

This year's theme is "Shine."

To make a donation or get more information visit www.solsticeparade.com