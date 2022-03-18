John Fogerty to perform at 2022 California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced Friday that it has added "An Evening of Music and Wine with John Fogerty" to the fair's lineup for summer of 2022.

John Fogerty will perform in concert on July 29 at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The Grammy-winning artist was a founder and lead singer for the band Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Fogerty was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, "Centerfield," according to event organizers.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25, through midstatefair.com.