Santa Maria Elks set to announce queen candidates for upcoming Rodeo and Parade

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- With the 79th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade fast approaching, Elks Recreation is scheduled to announce Friday afternoon this year's Rodeo Queen Contest candidates.

A press event is set for 3 p.m. at the Elks Event Center Arena, where the names of the candidates will be revealed.

According to a press release, at least three organizations will sponsor a candidate, including Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, St. Joseph High School and NSBC United Way.

It's unknown if any additional organizations will be announced during Friday's unveiling.

At the press event, Elks Recreation will also release information about this year's Rodeo and Parade.

In the past, organizers have typically announced what attractions and personalities have been lined up, including new features and additions.

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is scheduled for June 2-5, 2022.

As of Friday, only 83 days remain until the start of Santa Maria's showcase event, which returns to its traditional place on the calendar.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Rodeo and Parade was cancelled for the first time ever. Last year, it was moved to Sept. 2-5.

For more information on the 79th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, click here.