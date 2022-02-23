Santa Barbara Botanic Garden holds the first of six free Senior Days this year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden said that Wednesday, Feb. 23, marked the Garden's first Senior Day of the year where admissions are free for seniors aged 60 and older.

Event organizers said for the seventh year in a row, the Garden will host six Senior Days which include seasonal programming such as docent tours, native plant talks, live acoustic music and more.

Senior days are held on six Wednesdays this year, beginning on Feb. 23 and continuing on April 20, June 15, Aug. 17, Oct. 19 and Dec. 14.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Event organizers said that nearly 1,000 seniors participated in Senior Days last year, which are made possible by WelchRyce-Haider Funeral Chapels, the sponsor since 2015.

For questions about Senior Days, click here to visit the website or call 805-682-4726 ext. 103.