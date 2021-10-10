Northern Santa Barbara County United Way recognizes local mayors at annual Gala

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Northern Santa Barbara County United Way continued its annual tradition on Saturday.

Each year, United Way recognizes the mayors of Northern Santa Barbara County and the partnerships they have with nonprofits.

The traditional Mayors' Gala is held indoors, but due to the pandemic, this year's event was moved outside at the Santa Maria Golf Club.

"Every year we bring the mayors together to celebrate the year and what’s been accomplished. People get engaged with our work because of the partners we work with to make change," said Eddie Taylor, CEO of Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

This year's rendition of the Gala was a Hawaiian Luau featuring an authentic Hawaiian pig roast, Hawaiian music, tiki bar and dancing.

For more information about this event, visit www.liveunitedsbc.org/mayors-gala.