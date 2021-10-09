Annual Treasure Sale held in Santa Barbara for Grace Fisher Foundation

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - First United Methodist Church's annual Treasure Sale was held on Saturday with all proceeds benefitting the Grace Fisher Foundation for the Arts.

During the sale, dozens of tables overflowed with donated clothing, books, art and decorations, textiles, small appliances, garden and other household items.

It was held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot on Garden and Anapamu.

The Grace Fisher Foundation for the Arts aims to "Bring the Arts to Kids of All Abilities." Its founder and creative Director, Grace Fisher has devoted her exceptional arts and music abilities to bringing creative expression to children everywhere.

After contracting acute flaccid myelitis, a spinal cord disease with no known cause, Grace decided to be a model of resilience and joy for the community.

"The Foundation connects children living with disabilities to music, art, dance and other forms of artistic space for community inclusion, education, creation and self-discovery."

For more information about the Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.gracefisherfoundation.org.