Senerey de Los Santos says “I do”

FILLMORE, Calif.- Senerey de Los Santos is usually on the sidelines of local football games during Friday Football Focus, but she missed some games this weekend to kick off her own married life.

NewsChannel's Senerey and her longtime love Rick Cervantez tied the knot in Fillmore.

Her new sister-in-law Nicole performed the ceremony outdoors in front of family and friends.

Her brother Matthew served as the flower guy.

But, most would agree, their son Jayce stole the show by carrying the ring like a security guard.

When the vows were said and done, they danced the night away.

Congratulations Senerey!