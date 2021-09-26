Planned Parenthood book sale considered a bestseller

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Book lovers enjoyed a 50% off sale on the final day of the Planned Parenthood book sale at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Sunday.

The two-week event made a comeback in the large exhibition hall after a cancelation due to COVID19 last year.

Book sale co-chair Tia Blickley said, "We have sold more books than ever before."

She called the final day's half-price sale the icing on the cake.

"I don't know if it is the venue, or the times, but after our hard work we are really excited."

The times refers to states such as Texas that are chipping away at reproduction rights.

The sale made about $140,000 that will fund Planned Parenthood clinics in the Tri-counties, including a new clinic in Oxnard.

The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale is named after a longtime volunteer who died of cancer.

Her family had a memorial table full of rare books. A sign read "We miss you Grandma (Mary Jane)!- Love your family."

The books that didn't sell will be donated or sold on Amazon.

People may donate books for next year's sale at a donation drop off located at 5726 Thornwood Dr. in Goleta.

For more information visit ppcccbooksale.com or contact sbbooksaleinfo@gmail.com or call (805)722-1524.