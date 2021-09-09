Pismo Beach-based ticket exchange encourages event centers to refuse admission to unvaccinated guests

Events

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The executive director of MyCityRocks in Pismo Beach issued a statement on Thursday discouraging unvaccinated people from attending live events as well as encouraging event centers to refuse admission to unvaccinated guests.

MyCityRocks Ticket Exchange is a secondary-market ticket portal that allows people to buy and sell tickets to concerts, theatre shows, sporting events and more.

The ticket exchange was founded in 2005 by Cliff Kurtzman in Houston, Texas. However, in 2016, MyCityRocks was relocated to Pismo Beach, California.

In his statement, Kurtzman asks the public to "please stay home," if they are unvaccinated. "We don't want your business unless you are fully vaccinated," Kurtzman said.

The full statement from Kurtzman reads as follows:

"After 15 months of the live entertainment industry essentially being shuttered due to COVID-19, the industry has returned to life in the US over the past several months, as vaccination availability has become widespread. But now, due to the ubiquity of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the failure of so many Americans to avail themselves of a safe, effective, and free vaccination, the industry is once again in jeopardy. "Whether or not one chooses to take the vaccine is, of course, a personal choice that we respect. However, we strongly discourage those who choose not to get vaccinated from attending live events. While MyCityRocks earns its income through event ticket sales, I have this to say to unvaccinated individuals: 'Please stay home. Please don't risk jeopardizing the lives of others, including our children, by getting in their proximity. Please don't jeopardize the freedoms of others by depriving them of their right to breathe. WE DON'T WANT YOUR BUSINESS UNLESS YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED.' "MyCityRocks strongly encourages event venues, along with state and local governments, to protect the freedoms of individuals to be free of the virus and to protect the health of the live entertainment industry by implementing requirements which allow only those who have been fully vaccinated to attend live events. We also encourage musicians, bands, and event performers to refuse to perform in venues that fail to implement such requirements. "Americans are tired of seeing the pandemic rage on because of the actions taken by the unvaccinated to continue to spread the virus and kill people. All these deaths and the continuing economic harm are entirely avoidable. We must no longer cater to those who refuse to do their part in ending the pandemic. Get vaccinated, or stay home!" Cliff Kurtzman, Executive Director of MyCityRocks Ticket Exchange

MyCityRocks reported that, at present, there are more than 35 million tickets listed on their website for events taking place all over the world.

