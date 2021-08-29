Vaccination clinic canceled at Santa Maria Concerts in the Park event

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Concerts in the Park Series was supposed to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend, but guests showed up to find out it was canceled.

The concert was hosted at Acquistapace Park Sunday afternoon, but the planned pop-up public health clinic did not happen.

According to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department the clinic had to be canceled due to a staffing issue.

For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Santa Barbara County, click here.

The next Concerts in the Park event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, at Acquistapace Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Here is more information on the concert series.