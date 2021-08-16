New exhibit celebrating 101 years of women’s suffrage opens at San Luis Obispo County Library

Events

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - After a year-long delay due to the pandemic, a new special exhibit arrived at the San Luis Obispo County Library.

The exhibit commemorates the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the amendment that guaranteed and protected women's right to vote.

The amendment celebrates its 101st anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Titled “101 Years After the 19th Amendment: Their Legacy, and Our Future,” the traveling exhibit was curated by the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. and received a 2019 GDUSA American Graphic Design Award.

The exhibit consists of seven free-standing banners featuring historic photos, details about the battle to get the 19th Amendment ratified, key moments in the suffrage movement and issues of gender equality that remain today. The display also celebrates Black, Indigenous, Latina and Asian American suffragists.

The free exhibit is on display now at the San Luis Obispo County Library through Sept. 18 and is presented by the San Luis Obispo County Bar Association.

It is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Both the San Luis Obispo City Council and the San Luis Obispo County Supervisors will be providing recognition of the exhibit during their respective meetings on Aug. 24, 2021.

The SLO County Bar Association said it obtained the exhibit in partnership with the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo College of Law, Women Lawyers Association of San Luis Obispo County and two private donors.

For more information about the Bar Association, visit slobar.org.

The San Luis Obispo County Library is located at 995 Palm Street in San Luis Obispo.