Our Lady of Guadalupe hosts vaccine clinic during Fiesta

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's a combination of events in Santa Barbara on Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta is held all weekend and is wrapping things up Sunday.

The fiesta includes music, games, food, and on Sunday, vaccines.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8. COVID-19 vaccinations are free.

There will also be a raffle with the grand prize set for $2,500 cash.

The church is located at 227 N. Nopal on Santa Barbara's Eastside.

Click here for more information.