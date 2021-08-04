Santa Barbara Mission viewing blocked but some people still plan to see the Pequena show

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Viewing of the Santa Barbara Mission, an iconic structure dating back to the 1700's, has been blocked by large trucks in place for the Fiesta Pequena show tonight. It is the official opening of Old Spanish Days 2021.

The asphalt and the lawn areas are off limits to the public in a late decision Tuesday.

Concerns were raised about the COVID-19 Delta variant spread, but the order did not come from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

There has been no confirmation by health officials of any Delta variant outbreak from an Old Spanish Days event.

The trucks are part of the Darvik production company that will shoot the Fiesta Pequena performances. The show will air on TV at a date in the future.

NewsChannel 3 will not be hosting the event.

Already some members of the public have put out blankets and chairs across the street from the mission in a small area where viewing is possible at the Rose Garden Park. No advisory was posted as of this morning by the city to close off that area.

Some people used rocks taken apart from the historic wall nearby to hold down their blankets.

Several other events are still scheduled this week. They include the Dignatarios Zoo party fundraiser, the Horseman's Rendevous, and the mercado at Our Lady of Guadalupe church.

The "World Famous Torta" sale by La Casa de la Raza has been rescheduled until next year.