Woodies at the Beach car show celebrates 21 years in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Woodies at the Beach is celebrating 21 years.

The "Best of the Best" Woodie Wagons from the 30s, 40s and 50s were displayed across the lawn at Santa Barbara City College's West Campus on Saturday.

Most of the cars had been restored to a very high level while others were still original, an impressive feat as the wood sections are known to rot away over time.

NewsChannel anchor CJ Ward enjoyed the show which attracts Woodies and car lovers from all over the western United States.

Some people brought picnics and enjoyed the cool beach vibe.

The free show, presented by The Santa Barbara Woodie Club, gave out awards for well-cared-for artistry and craftsmanship.

For more information and upcoming events, visit www.santacruzwoodies.com.