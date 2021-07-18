Santa Maria kicks off 2021 Concerts in the Park Series with Brass Factory

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria is bringing back its outdoor live music on Sunday.

July 18 was the official start of the Santa Maria Concerts in the Park Series, starting with the Brass Factory, a collection of nine members playing in front of the community at Rotary Centennial Park.

Those attending or wanting to attend a concert in the future is encouraged to bring food, blankets, lawn chairs, and anything else comfortable for a day in the park.

