Project Fiesta brings the vintage history of Old Spanish Days for 2021 celebrations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The COVID crisis has reduced Santa Barbara's biggest event of the year to a limit version this year, but a chance to view the history of Old Spanish Days is now being presented at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

The latest installation is “Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days.”

It includes a look at the origins of Fiesta and the pageantry, fashion and traditions of the citywide festival. There are restored costumes, posters, artwork, artifacts, historical photos and two walls of videso.

The museum says, in 1924, Mayor Charles M. Andrea declared fiesta week “one of festival and gaiety, during which period, which shall be known as ‘Old Spanish Days,’ the spirit of old Santa Barbara shall be lived again and again and the new Santa Barbara shall give way to the traditions of the city’s founders.” It is considered a time of homecoming for former residents and one of hospitality for guests.

Earlier this week, during a reception, Fiesta dancers put on a performance in the historic courtyard. It included individual performances from The Spirit of Fiesta, Ysabella Yturralde and the Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Savannah Hoover.

The museum is located at 136 East De la Guerra St. in downtown. For more information go to: Project Fiesta!

