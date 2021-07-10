Circus Vargas returns to Santa Barbara with show honoring the life of Clifford E. Vargas

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Circus Vargas is bringing its 2021 production “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” to Santa Barbara at the Earl Warren Showgrounds from Friday, July 9, through July 19.

The circus said their must-see show is designed to captivate and astound children of all ages with death-defying acrobats, daredevils, aerialists and more.

“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream” is a semi-biographical show honoring legendary circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas who founded Circus Vargas in 1969.

Vargas is described as an eccentric entrepreneur and visionary whose boundless ideas and passions drove him to become creator, director, producer and promoter of everything his imagination could conjure up.

The circus show will follow a tale of the young entertainment genius as he scours the globe in search of the most amazing circus artists he can find. Guests will meet a colorful cast of characters that Vargas encountered along his journey while also witnessing the culmination of his life’s work.

To purchase tickets to the show, you can visit www.circusvargas.com or call 877-468-3861.

