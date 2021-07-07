After successful opening, SM Fairpark preparing for second weekend of portable theme park

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Fairpark is preparing to host the Helm and Sons Amusements Greatest Portable Theme Park for a second straight weekend starting Thursday afternoon.

Last week, the Fairpark kicked off the initial weekend with a four-day run from July 1-4. This week it runs from July 8-11.

Hours of operation will be 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

After a slow start on Thursday and Friday, Fairpark officials said the weekend proved to be a big success, with Saturday bringing in the biggest crowds during the four-day period.

The portable theme park, combined with two other events at the Fairpark this month, are essentially replacing the Santa Barbara County Fair, which has been cancelled for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

The Greatest Portable Theme Park differs from a traditional carnival where visitors purchase tickets for separate rides.

The attraction has a one price entry ticket that allows visitors unlimited access to all rides, live entertainment and shows.

Fairpark management is recommending the public purchase tickets through the Helm and Sons Amusements website.

Tickets may still be purchased at the Faipark.

General admission for adults is $40. Tickets for children age 0-10 is $30.