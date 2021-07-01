‘Portable theme park’ begins two-weekend run at Santa Maria Fairpark

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Helm and Sons Amusements Greatest Portable Theme Park begins a two-weekend run at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Thursday afternoon.

The amusement park-like attraction will be held at the Fairpark from July 1-4 and July 8-11.

It's the first of three separate events the Fairpark will hold this month to effectively take the place of the Santa Barbara County Fair, which has been canceled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greatest Portable Theme Park differs from a traditional carnival where visitors purchase tickets for separate rides.

The Portable Theme Park has a one price entry ticket that allows visitors unlimited access to all rides, live entertainment and shows.

Fairpark management is recommending the public purchase tickets through the Helm and Sons Amusements website.

Tickets may still be purchased at the Faipark.

General admission for adults is $40. Tickets for children age 0-10 is $30.

With the theme park on the Fairpark grounds the two weeks, the Friday swap meet will not be held on July 2 and July 9.

Later in the month, the Fairpark will hold a virtual livestock show and auction for local agriculture students.

On July 25, a concert and dance featuring Banda El Recodo and the Los Destructores will take place at the Fairpark.