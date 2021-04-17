WATCH: 2021 Spirit of Fiesta auditions streaming live on-air and online

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow and the Old Spanish Days Board of Directors announced that this year's Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Final Auditions are taking place Saturday and will be streamed live on-air and online.

The 2021 Spirit Auditions will return to the historic Lobero Theatre where Fiesta began in 1924. They are being held without a live audience in an effort to protect the health and safety of the community.

The auditions begin at 3 p.m. You can watch the auditions on KEYT.com, channel 3.3 OTA, or on cable channel 13/1013.

The community is invited to tune in from home to share in the excitement of the day and watch the talented dancers perform.

2020 Spirit of Fiesta Alena Velasco (John Palminteri/KEYT)

The 90-minute show will culminate with the announcement of the 2021 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Ten Spirit Finalists and five Junior Spirit Finalists will audition for the title of Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

This historic live broadcast will be the first 4K Ultra High Definition broadcast in the Santa Barbara-San

Luis Obispo television market and will include stunning live performances of all 15 finalists as well as farewell dances from the 2020 Spirit of Fiesta, Alena Velasco and the 2020 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Alexandra Nocker.

The tradition of the Spirit of Fiesta started in 1949. The Spirits represent the charm, grace, and beauty of Old Spanish Days Fiesta and serve as goodwill ambassadors to local residents and visitors alike.

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the Spirit of Fiesta.

For more information about Old Spanish Days Fiesta, click here.