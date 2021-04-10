Pismo Beach brings farmers market to new promenade

Events

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Pismo Beach Farmers Market is making a long-awaited return to the brand new Pismo Beach Promenade starting Wednesday.

City Manager Jim Lewis encouraged the Pismo Chamber to relaunch the farmers market saying the promenade would be the "perfect" location.

The Chamber originally planned to launch the market in 2020, but plans were postponed due to the pandemic.

After creating COVID-safe plans with the City of Pismo and ensuring the market will fulfill all fire and safety codes, farmers will finally be able to offer their fresh fruits and vegetables to the community.

"I am so excited that the Pismo Chamber, despite being a group of volunteers, we continue to make big things happen. I always say 'we are small but mighty.' We hope the locals come to enjoy the return of the Pismo Farmers Market. It will be great!" said Chairwoman Valerie Mercado.

Each farmer will be allowed a 10-by-10-foot booth space with 15 to 20 booth spaces available. Each space will charge a rental fee of $30 per event. Vendors have the choice to sign up just once or block out the entire season. All vendors will need to provide a current city business license and proof of insurance when signing up.

The market will begin Wednesday, April 14, and run through October 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

While many vendors have already secured their spots, there is still room for more. If you are interested in being considered for future participation in the Pismo Beach Farmers Market, you can apply online here.

You can also visit the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce website for more information.