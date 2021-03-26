Ventura County Fair canceled for 2021

Events

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Fair announced that it will not be coming to town this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While the 2021 event has been canceled, the fair said it plans to return in 2022.

The official VCFair Livestock Auction has also been canceled. However, a virtual auction will take place hosted by 805 Ag Kids, a nonprofit focused on teaching kids about agriculture-related activities.

We regret that we cannot bring you the Fair in 2021, we look forward to seeing you in 2022. There will not be an... Posted by Ventura County Fair on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The Ventura County Fair joins a growing list of annual events canceled during this second year of the pandemic. Those events include the 2021 Coachella and Stagecoach festivals scheduled for April and the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival.

For updates on the fair and more information, visit www.venturacountyfair.org.