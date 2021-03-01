Film Festival’s new concept comes with helpful grant from Santa Barbara City

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - To help the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with its hybrid event this year, the City of Santa Barbara is expected to approve a funding grant on Tuesday.

About $72,000 dollars will be allocated to the festival to help with the event taking place from March 31 to April 10.

Instead of using local theaters, which are off-limits due to the coronavirus, two drive-in style settings with 50 parking spaces each will be set up in the lower lots at Santa Barbara City College.

A total of 80 films will be shown on ultra-big screens that will be visible day and night, similar to what you would see at a sporting event or rock concert.

Tributes with Hollywood's top stars and other special features will be available online for a fee.

The funding allocation is less than in recent years.

But the money will help with the ongoing costs of the festival and administrative expenses.

For more information visit SBIFF and the City of Santa Barbara websites.