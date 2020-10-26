Santa Maria Elks Rodeo plans drive-thru Holiday Light display for winter

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is collaborating with the City of Santa Maria to host a drive-thru Holiday Light display this winter.

"Christmas in the Country" will consist of various light displays created by individual families and organizations from the community on the 107-acre Elks Rodeo grounds Event Center.

This exciting event follows the rodeo's "Haunted Hills" drive-thru which kicked off in October and consisted of three miles of spooky scenes for families to explore from inside their cars.

"Christmas in the Country" will be open Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3, 2021.

A limited number of tickets are already available for purchase. Tickets are per vehicle and cost $40 plus processing fees.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.elksrec.com/events/christmasinthecountry.