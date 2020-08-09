Hundreds ride together for SB Cruiser Run despite warnings

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Roughly a couple hundred bike riders gathered together Sunday at Stearns Wharf for a traditional bike ride through Santa Barbara that went on despite warnings from local health officials.

The annual Santa Barbara Cruiser Run takes place each Fiesta Sunday, with hundreds riding through the streets of Santa Barbara west toward Goleta Beach and Isla Vista.

Sunday's ride was the Cruiser Run's 40th Anniversary.

This year, both Santa Barbara city and county officials warned the public against joining the unsanctioned event.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said in a statement that even though the ride is outside, a large group gathering together poses a "significant risk to the transmission of COVID-19."

“Events, such as this, begin and end with gatherings of people in close contact and can result in the transmission of COVID-19 by persons who are not symptomatic, but are in fact infectious," Ansorg continued in the statementThese gatherings pose a very high risk of accelerated and widespread coronavirus infections and therefore they are prohibited per Health Officer Order.”

Riders clustered together at the Stearns Wharf starting point and during a stopping point at the corner of Hollister Avenue and Nogal Drive. Most were not distancing and only some wore masks.

“We respect the governing bodies and the regulations and rules,” said Richie Sandoval, a member of the Santa Barbara Legends and a co-founder of the Cruiser Run. “It’s just sort of ‘coincidental’ that we’re here the same day riding bicycles. ‘Cause there’s some people that are donning masks, and some aren’t donning masks. But we totally respect everyone’s viewpoint. We want to follow the guidelines.

“I’m not a clinical doctor, but I do believe there’s one thing in common: We’re all having fun, riding our bikes. COVID doesn’t like the sun. We’re in the heat. We’re all athletes. We’re hydrating, having a good time.”