California Mid-State Fair announces 2020 Virtual Still Exhibit results

Events

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Mid-State Fair announced the results for this year's first-ever Virtual Still Exhibit Show.

The Mid-State Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, organizers said exhibitors showed up in a big way to participate in the Still Exhibits.

“Hard work was put into entries and we wanted to still have an avenue for them to be showcased and judged even though we weren’t going to have the Fair”, said Tisha Tucker, Exhibit Supervisor. She also went on to give thanks. "The virtual show turned out very exciting. We are thankful for all the exhibitors' hard work. A silver lining to an anticlimactic year."

The board received over 500 entries between the Adult, Youth, 4-H and Special Stars categories. These categories came from the common departments: Farm Art, Arts & Crafts, Home Arts, Fine Art, Photography and Floriculture.

“People who have been entering the Fair for 15 plus years entered and we also had new folks participate which is what the program is all about, continuing traditions but also starting new ones,” said Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

Best of Show for the Youth category went to Bailey Aiello of Templeton; Best of Show for the Special Stars went to Orin Stanley of Paso Robles; Best of Show for the Adult category went to Robert Baldwin of Paso Robles, Tim Bryan of Paso Robles, Rich Happoldt of Templeton, Stan Hawkins of Paso Robles and Nancy A. Vest of Paso Robles; Best of Show for 4-H went to Kaylyn Heit of the 4-H El Camino club.

The California Mid-State Fair said it recognizes the sacrifice that participants, returning and new, may have made to enter the show during these uncertain times and it is grateful for them.

To view all of the entries in the Virtual Still Exhibit, click here.

To view the full list of results for each category, click here.