Santa Barbara Police will upstaff for Old Spanish Days but down play physical gathering

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even with all major events cancelled and strict mask enforcement underway, those out to party in large crowds will be watched closely during the 2020 Old Spanish Days.

Santa Barbara Police Department Public Engagement Manager Anthony Wagner says officers will be out in areas where traditionally they have had large calls for service, including the core downtown area.

Some parking lots have portable spotlights ready to go on after dark to illuminate darkened areas.

This year there will be no downtown or upper State Street Mercados, stages, live music venues, parade locations or approved vendors.

The city is aware there may be cascarones for sale along with street sellers with souvenirs.

Police will be working with the County Health Department to enforce safety rules and the COVID-19 protocols issues in the most recent health order.

