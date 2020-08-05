Reimagined Old Spanish Day officially kicks off on the steps of Santa Barbara City Hall

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In the most unusual Old Spanish Days in modern history, Fiesta is Santa Barbara has begun with a small ribbon cutting ceremony on the steps of City Hall.

El Presidente Erik Davis was presented with a proclamation from Santa Barbara City Councilman Eric Friedman, who was filling in for Mayor Cathy Murillo.

In a normal year, there would have been a grand stage in De la Guerra plaza in front of City Hall, a Fiesta-themed song by Dave Gonzales, and dancing by the Spirt and Junior Spirit of Fiesta to launch the opening of the downtown Mercado.

The plaza was empty except for two men sitting on the grass with their belongings.

Nearby 1290 radio host and close friend Carpinteria 76 gas station owner Don Risdon , refused to let the event go without a traditional plaza lunch. They brought tacos, corn on the cob and beverages to the base of the flag pole, sat on a wooden box and enjoyed lunch in the sun.

Risdon says he has been doing this for 50 years and was not going to missed the moment, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kick off event today featured dignitaries on the Old Spanish Days board.

Davis said he has had many emotions of joy at the way the community has supported a scaled back version of Old Spanish Days and looks forward to the days ahead with some special surprises to make the 2020 Fiesta memorable.

