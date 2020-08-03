Rescheduled Day of Hope to feature new format, with car parade and online fundraising campaign

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Unlike many other community events that have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the Day of Hope remains on.

However, the annual fundraiser for Mission Hope Cancer Center patients will have an entirely different look than in the past.

"The biggest change is going to be that teams will not be selling (Santa Maria Times newspapers) on the street intersections and street corners as they have been in years past," said Jessa Brooks, Vice President of Philanthropy, Marian Regional Medical Center. "This year, the teams are focused on raising money virtually, and we are directing community members to support those teams by making gifts online."

Created in 2014, the fundraiser has quickly become one of the most visible and important events held in Northern Santa Barbara County.

Over the past couple of years, it has also expanded into Southern San Luis Obispo County.

Last year, funds raised pushed the grand total over $1 million, with all of the proceeds benefiting local cancer patients.

"One hundred percent of the donations go back to the patients at Mission Hope," said Mission Hope Medical Director Dr. Robert Dichmann. "Primarily, that's for supporting our patients with needs, outside of their medical needs, sometimes that's food, sometimes that's rent, sometimes it's just for making up for things they can't get around to paying."

The Day of Hope is held each year in April, however, the pandemic forced organizers to reschedule this year's event from April 8 to August 26.

"This is a great opportunity in our community, and particularly, Santa Maria, which has been so supportive of Mission Hope," said Dr. Dichmann. "I think this is our opportunity for us to continue to do that. It's different date. It's now August, instead of April, but it's an opportunity nonetheless."

Even though volunteers will not be selling the special edition Santa Maria Times, they will still be allowed to directly participate on the day of the event.

"We do have an exciting new piece to the event," said Brooks. "All teams participating with Day of Hope have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a community wide car parade, where cars will gather at the Santa Maria Fairpark and will drive together to Mission Hope Cancer Center."

The parade will start at 11 a.m., and will travel north on Broadway, before turning east on Main St., as it drives towards Mission Hope.

"We are excited to encourage all community members to look for the Day of Hope car parade," said Brooks. "We are encouraging community to wave them on and cheer them on as they make their way here to the cancer center."

Brooks also noted that in addition to the virtual campaign, people will also be allowed to donate in person.

"If a community member instead would prefer to make a gift in person at Mission Hope Cancer Center, we will also be accomodating that," said Brooks. "They can make a gift and we will have papers on site. We will have social distancing stations. All areas will be masked and social distancing lines."

Donations will be accepted at Mission Hope from 7 a.m to 2 p.m.

For those who donate online, they will still be able to receive the special edition paper.

"What's unique about this year, is that they will receive the Day of Hope newspaper electronically," said Brooks.

While the Day of Hope will have a different look this year, what remains the same is the need for the fundraiser.

"It's probably a needier time than most with the current pandemic and people being in a different situation, but cancer is one thing that will not change. Virus, or no virus," said Dr. Dichmann. "Our patients still need the various needs to help support them through life, with jobs being affected by COVID-19."

The Day of Hope is currently accepting donations right now and will continue through the fundraiser on August 26.

"Our message is go out there and contribute any way you can," said Dr. Dichmann.

For more information on the Day of Hope, visit supportmarianmedical.org/dayofhope