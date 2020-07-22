Skip to Content
Events
Fiesta flags fly in Santa Barbara

John Palminteri
Fiesta flags have been installed in downtown Santa Barbara well before the annual event August 5-9. (Photo: John Palminteri)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fiesta flags are flying in Santa Barbara well before Old Spanish Days, which will take place in a very scaled back form this year, August. 5-9.

Decorations citywide are encouraged even though the parties are off.

This morning, a crew installed the traditional flags on the light poles over several blocks of State St. from the underpass to the Arlington Theatre.

In addition to the flags, many homes and businesses will be decorating their properties with Fiesta bunting and colorful lights.

Related story: Light up Your Fiesta Spirit

For more information about Fiesta go to: Old Spanish Days

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News.

