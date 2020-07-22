Fiesta flags fly in Santa Barbara

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fiesta flags are flying in Santa Barbara well before Old Spanish Days, which will take place in a very scaled back form this year, August. 5-9.

Decorations citywide are encouraged even though the parties are off.

This morning, a crew installed the traditional flags on the light poles over several blocks of State St. from the underpass to the Arlington Theatre.

In addition to the flags, many homes and businesses will be decorating their properties with Fiesta bunting and colorful lights.

For more information about Fiesta go to: Old Spanish Days