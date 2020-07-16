Santa Maria Fairpark continues planning for fall festival

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- During a normal year, Thursday would have been the second day of the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria. But the fair was canceled this year for the first time since World War II.

However, the Santa Maria Fairpark said the possibility of a fall festival is still on the table.

"We are hoping to have a fall festival in October. We are unclear what that will look like by we are hoping to have some type of event in the fall," Shelly Cone with the Fairpark said.

If it happens, the Santa Maria Fall Festival will be scheduled for October.