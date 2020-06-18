Stone Soup Music Festival canceled in Grover Beach due to COVID-19

Events

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Local music lovers are sad to hear the annual Stone Soup Music Festival has been canceled in Grover Beach due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings in 2020.

The decision was made during a monthly meeting of Grover Beach business owners and City representatives.

The festival was originally scheduled for August 22 and 23. This year would have been the 30th annual event.

The city said the celebration draws thousands of local residents and tourists to the Ramona Garden Park area of Grover Beach for a festival of nonstop, live music on two stages in addition to dozens of vendor booths showcasing food, art, crafts, and merchandise for sale.

The committee plans to continue the annual Stone Soup Music Festival next year.

Any questions about this event and its cancellation can be directed to the South County Chambers of Commerce at office@southcountychambers.com or by calling (805) 489-1488